Nov 1 (Reuters) - Ingredion Inc:

* Q3 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.21

* ‍Q3 REPORTED EPS $2.26

* FY2017 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $7.59 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* REG-INGREDION INCORPORATED REPORTS SOLID THIRD QUARTER 2017 RESULTS

* SEES FY 2017 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $7.65 TO $7.80

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.02 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* INGREDION INC - QTRLY NET SALES $1,485 MILLION VERSUS $1,489 MLN‍​

* Q3 REVENUE VIEW $1.51 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* INGREDION INC - IN 2017, CASH GENERATED BY OPERATIONS IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE IN THE RANGE OF $750 MILLION TO $775 MILLION‍​