BRIEF-Innogy Acquires U.S. Onshore Wind Pipeline Of More Than Two Gigawatts

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Innogy:

* SAYS ACQUIRES ONSHORE WIND PIPELINE OF MORE THAN TWO GIGAWATTS

* SAYS CONTRACT WITH TERRA FIRMA CAPITAL PARTNERS MAKES INNOGY SOLE OWNER OF EVERPOWER’S WIND ONSHORE DEVELOPMENT BUSINESS

* SAYS TRANSACTION INTENDED TO BE CLOSED IN THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2018

* SAYS ALL PARTIES HAVE AGREED TO MAINTAIN CONFIDENTIALITY REGARDING THE PURCHASE PRICE.

* SAYS ACQUISITION COVERS MORE THAN 20 ONSHORE WIND PROJECTS ACROSS SEVEN U.S. STATES