Nov 6 (Reuters) - Innophos Holdings Inc:

* Innophos acquires nutragenesis to complement its branded food, health and nutrition portfolio

* Innophos Holdings Inc - deal for ‍$28 million in cash​

* Innophos Holdings - ‍Innophos has funded acquisition with borrowings under its existing credit facility​

* Innophos Holdings Inc - ‍acquisition expected to be accretive to Innophos' EPS in first year following close of transaction​