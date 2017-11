BRIEF-INNOPHOS HOLDINGS REPORTS Q3 ‍DILUTED EPS $0.58​

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Innophos Holdings Inc:

* INNOPHOS HOLDINGS, INC. REPORTS THIRD-QUARTER 2017 RESULTS

* Q3 NET SALES $183.8 MILLION VERSUS $186 MILLION

* Q3 REVENUE VIEW $181.8 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ‍COMPANY INCREASED ITS FULL YEAR 2017 SALES GUIDANCE, AND MAINTAINED ITS ADJUSTED EBITDA​

* QTRLY ‍DILUTED EPS $0.58​

* QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $‍0.78​

* ‍Q4 2017 IS FORECASTED TO SHOW DOUBLE-DIGIT SALES AND ADJUSTED EBITDA GROWTH VERSUS PRIOR YEAR​

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.72 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ‍IS PLANNING MANUFACTURING STOPPAGE IN Q4 IN BROADER PLANT MAINTENANCE, SUPPLY CHAIN OPTIMIZATION PROGRAM WILL BE PHASED THROUGHOUT 2018​