4 天前
BRIEF-Innophos Holdings says on July 28, unit entered agreement, plan of merger
2017年8月1日 / 下午12点59分 / 4 天前

BRIEF-Innophos Holdings says on July 28, unit entered agreement, plan of merger

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Innophos Holdings Inc:

* Innophos holdings - ‍on July 28, co, unit of co, Gennx Novel Holding, Gennx Novel representative​ entered into agreement, plan of merger - SEC filing

* Innophos holdings inc - ‍company will pay holders of Novel's common stock and options aggregate consideration of $125 million in cash​

* Innophos holdings inc - expects to finance merger with cash on hand and borrowings under company's credit facility

* Innophos holdings inc - merger agreement may be terminated by either party if merger has not been consummated by September 26, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

