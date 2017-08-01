FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Innophos to acquire Novel Ingredients to create a nearly $0.5 bln food, health and nutrition platform
2017年8月1日

BRIEF-Innophos to acquire Novel Ingredients to create a nearly $0.5 bln food, health and nutrition platform

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Innophos Holdings Inc

* Innophos to acquire novel ingredients to create a nearly $0.5 billion food, health and nutrition platform

* Says ‍total purchase price of $125 million (enterprise value), payable in cash​

* Innophos Holdings Inc - ‍acquisition is expected to be accretive to Innophos' earnings per share in first year following close of transaction​

* Says ‍will fund acquisition with borrowings under its existing credit facility​

* Innophos Holdings Inc says company anticipates cost and tax synergies of approximately $15 million from deal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

