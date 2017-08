June 16 (Reuters) - Innoven Partenaires S.A.:

* Innoven Partenaires S.A. reports a 9.5 percent stake in Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc as of June 14 - SEC filing

* Innoven Partenaires S.A. had previously reported a 24.2 percent stake in Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc as of Feb 19, 2015