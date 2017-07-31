BRIEF-Innoviva proposes $175 mln offering of convertible senior notes

July 31 (Reuters) - Innoviva Inc
* Innoviva announces proposed offering of $175 million of convertible senior notes
* Innoviva Inc - intention to offer, subject to market conditions and other factors, $175 million of convertible senior notes due 2025
* Innoviva Inc - may also purchase shares of its common stock in privately negotiated transactions in connection with offering of notes
* Innoviva-To use net proceeds of offering to redeem on next interest payment date of August 15, 2017 portion of principal outstanding under 2029 notes
* Innoviva Inc - notes are being offered in connection with company's previously stated plan to refinance its 9.0% fixed rate term notes due 2029