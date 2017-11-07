FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Inogen Sees FY 2018 revenue $295 million to $305 million
2017年11月7日 / 晚上9点39分 / 更新于 1 小时前

BRIEF-Inogen Sees FY 2018 revenue $295 million to $305 million

2 分钟阅读

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Inogen Inc

* Inogen announces record third quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 revenue $69 million versus I/B/E/S view $63.6 million

* Sees FY 2018 revenue $295 million to $305 million

* Sees FY 2018 revenue up 19.9 to 24 percent

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $244 million to $248 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue up 20.3 to 22.3 percent

* Inogen Inc - qtrly ‍diluted net income per share attributable to common stockholders $0.33​

* Inogen inc - ‍Inogen is maintaining its guidance range for full year 2017 net income of $25 million to $27 million​

* Inogen Inc - ‍Inogen is increasing its guidance range for full year 2017 adjusted ebitda to $49 million to $51 million​

* Inogen Inc - ‍inogen is providing a full year 2018 net income estimate of $31 million to $35 million​

* Inogen Inc - ‍inogen is providing a guidance range for full year 2018 adjusted EBITDA of $60 million to $64 million​

* FY 2017 revenue view $241.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY 2018 revenue view $285.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

