FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 个月内
BRIEF-Inotek Pharmaceuticals says evaluating strategic alternatives
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月7日 / 晚上8点16分 / 1 个月内

BRIEF-Inotek Pharmaceuticals says evaluating strategic alternatives

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 7 (Reuters) - Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corp:

* Inotek Pharmaceuticals announces top-line results of phase 2 fixed-dose combination trial of trabodenoson and provides corporate update

* Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corp - company evaluating strategic alternatives

* Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corp - trabodenoson FDC demonstrated moderate IOP reduction over latanoprost alone when dosed in morning

* Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corp - ‍has engaged Perella Weinberg Partners as a financial advisor to assist with strategic review process​

* Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corp - trabodenoson FDC had comparable efficacy dosed in afternoon, and at day 56 over latanoprost alone

* Inotek Pharmaceuticals - addition of trabodenoson to latanoprost offered no clinically meaningful advantage in eye pressure reduction over latanoprost alone

* Inotek - based on these results and results for phase 3 matrx-1 monotherapy trial, co evaluating future clinical potential of trabodenoson Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below