Jan 8 (Reuters) - Inovalon Holdings Inc:

* INOVALON EXPECTS FOURTH QUARTER REVENUE GROWTH OF 18% TO 20% AND ADJUSTED EBITDA GROWTH OF 78% ASSUMING THE MIDPOINT, CONSISTENT WITH PRIOR GUIDANCE

* SEES Q4 REVENUE $113.5 MILLION TO $115 MILLION

* SEES FY REVENUE $448.2 MILLION TO $449.7 MILLION

* - Q4 INCOME BEFORE TAXES EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $3.0 MILLION TO $6.0 MILLION

* Q4 REVENUE VIEW $118.0 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2017 REVENUE VIEW $452.3 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S