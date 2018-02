Feb 7 (Reuters) - Inphi Corp:

* ORATION ANNOUNCES Q4 AND FY 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.37 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* SEES Q1 2018 NON-GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.04 TO $0.06 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* SEES Q1 2018 REVENUE $58 MILLION TO $62 MILLION

* Q4 REVENUE $85.7 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.35, REVENUE VIEW $86.1 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* IN Q4 OF 2017, RECORDED A TAX BENEFIT OF $11.8 MILLION PRIMARILY DUE TO REVALUATION OF DEFERRED TAX LIABILITIES TO NEW FEDERAL TAX RATE