BRIEF-Inphi reports Q3 GAAP loss per share $1.15 from continuing operations
焦点：韩中两国同意修复关系 摆脱萨德僵局
焦点：韩中两国同意修复关系 摆脱萨德僵局
原加泰罗尼亚领导人同意12月21日选举 西班牙高院传唤其作证
原加泰罗尼亚领导人同意12月21日选举 西班牙高院传唤其作证
焦点：10月OPEC石油产量下降 因伊拉克出口减少且其他产国继续减产
焦点：10月OPEC石油产量下降 因伊拉克出口减少且其他产国继续减产
2017年10月31日 / 晚上8点17分 / 更新于 13 小时前

BRIEF-Inphi reports Q3 GAAP loss per share $1.15 from continuing operations

1 分钟阅读

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Inphi Corp

* Inphi Corp announces third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.36 from continuing operations

* Q3 GAAP loss per share $1.15 from continuing operations

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q4 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.33 to $0.39 excluding items

* Sees Q4 2017 revenue $84.3 million to $88.3 million

* Q3 revenue $84.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $84.9 million

* Inphi Corp - Q4 ‍GAAP gross margin is expected to be approximately 59.9 pct to 61.4 pct​

* Inphi Corp - ‍Q4 non-GAAP gross margin is expected to be approximately 70.6 pct to 71.6 pct​

* Inphi Corp - Q4 ‍GAAP results are expected to be a net loss of $0.28 - $0.34 per basic share​

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.37, revenue view $87.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

