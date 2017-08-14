BRIEF-Inpixon files for non timely 10-Q

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Inpixon-

* Inpixon files for non timely 10-Q - sec filing

* Inpixon sees revenues for three months and six months ended june 30, 2017 will be respectively 13% and 4% higher than comparable periods in prior year

* Inpixon gross profit margin for three months, six months ended june 30, 2017 will be about 4% lower given lower gross margins from integrio revenues

* Inpixon net loss for three months and six months ended june 30, 2017 are expected to increase by about 50% from for comparable periods in prior year Source text: (bit.ly/2vWll5D) Further company coverage: