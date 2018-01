Jan 22 (Reuters) - Inplay Oil Corp:

* . ANNOUNCES 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET OF $38 MILLION GENERATING LIGHT OIL PRODUCTION GROWTH OF OVER 23%

* SEES ‍AN ANNUAL AVERAGE PRODUCTION RATE OF 4,400 BOED TO 4,500 BOED​

* ‍"DO NOT EXPECT TO SEE GROWTH IN NATURAL GAS AND ASSOCIATED LIQUIDS IN 2018 OVER 2017​"