Dec 6 (Reuters) - Inscape Corp:

* INSCAPE ANNOUNCES FISCAL YEAR 2018 SECOND QUARTER RESULTS

* INSCAPE CORP - SALES IN Q2 OF FISCAL YEAR 2018 WERE $23.2 MILLION, 16% LOWER

* INSCAPE CORP - THIS QUARTER‘S PERFORMANCE WAS “DISAPPOINTING”

* INSCAPE CORP - QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.18