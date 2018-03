March 6 (Reuters) - Inscape Corp:

* INSCAPE ANNOUNCES FY 2018 THIRD QUARTER RESULTS

* INSCAPE CORP - QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.09

* INSCAPE CORP - QTRLY SALES $25.9 MILLION VERSUS $23.2 MILLION

* INSCAPE CORP - MADAN BHAYANA HAS DECIDED TO RETIRE AS CHAIR AND DIRECTOR EFFECTIVE MARCH 6, 2018