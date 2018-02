Feb 14 (Reuters) - Insight Enterprises Inc:

* INSIGHT ENTERPRISES, INC. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND RECORD FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $3.90 TO $4.00

* Q4 SALES ROSE 22 PERCENT TO $1.8 BILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.39

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.81

* FOR FULL YEAR 2018, COMPANY EXPECTS TO DELIVER NET SALES GROWTH IN LOW SINGLE DIGIT RANGE COMPARED TO 2017

* SEES FOR FULL YEAR 2018, CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $15 MILLION TO $20 MILLION

* ON FEBRUARY 13, 2018, COMPANY'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZED REPURCHASE OF UP TO $50 MILLION OF COMPANY'S COMMON STOCK