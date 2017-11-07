FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Insight Enterprises qtrly ‍adjusted diluted EPS $0.73​
频道
专题
美国总统特朗普称赞美韩之间的合作 誓言解决贸易问题
特朗普亚洲行
美国总统特朗普称赞美韩之间的合作 誓言解决贸易问题
小米进军西班牙 重启全球业务雄心
中国财经
小米进军西班牙 重启全球业务雄心
独家：外资银行卡公司进军中国遭遇合资阻碍--消息
深度分析
独家：外资银行卡公司进军中国遭遇合资阻碍--消息
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月7日 / 晚上10点14分 / 更新于 1 小时前

BRIEF-Insight Enterprises qtrly ‍adjusted diluted EPS $0.73​

1 分钟阅读

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Insight Enterprises Inc:

* Insight Enterprises Inc - qtrly ‍net sales up 26% to $1.76 billion​

* Insight Enterprises Inc - qtrly ‍diluted earnings per share were $0.62​

* Insight Enterprises Inc - qtrly ‍adjusted diluted earnings per share were $0.73​

* Insight Enterprises Inc - ‍for full year 2017, company now expects business to deliver net sales growth of 20% to 22% compared to 2016​

* Insight Enterprises Inc - ‍company is maintaining its adjusted diluted earnings per share outlook for full year 2017 of $3.15 to $3.25​ Source text: (bit.ly/2iCfKZx) Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below