BRIEF-Insight enterprises reports third quarter results
2017年11月8日 / 凌晨12点49分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-Insight enterprises reports third quarter results

1 分钟阅读

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Insight Enterprises Inc

* Insight Enterprises, Inc. reports record third quarter 2017 results and confirms 2017 guidance

* Reaffirms FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share view $3.15 to $3.25

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.73

* Q3 earnings per share $0.62

* Q3 sales $1.76 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.59 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.68 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Insight Enterprises Inc says ‍for full year 2017, company now expects business to deliver net sales growth of 20% to 22% compared to 2016​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

