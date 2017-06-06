FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 个月前
BRIEF-Insignia Systems says total bookings for pops programs to remain relatively flat for remainder of 2017
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月6日 / 下午2点01分 / 2 个月前

BRIEF-Insignia Systems says total bookings for pops programs to remain relatively flat for remainder of 2017

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

June 6 (Reuters) - Insignia Systems Inc:

* Says as of May 29, 2017, pops bookings for quarter ending June 30, 2017 were trending slightly below same point in Q2 of 2016

* Total bookings for pops programs set to run in remainder of 2017 remain relatively flat compared to same point in 2016 - SEC filing

* Although Co expects new sales opportunities in H2 of 2017, it continues to project loss for 2017 as result of investments necessary to restart revenue growth Source text: (bit.ly/2sNUYcT) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below