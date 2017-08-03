BRIEF-Insmed reports Q2 loss per share $0.72

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Insmed Inc:

* Insmed reports second quarter 2017 financial results and provides business update

* Q2 loss per share $0.72

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.63 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Insmed Inc - ‍on track to report top-line results from phase 3 convert study in September plus or minus one month​

* Insmed Inc - ‍plan to initiate enrollment of phase 2 dose-ranging study of INS1007 in non-cystic fibrosis (non-CF) bronchiectasis in H2 2017​