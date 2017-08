Aug 8 (Reuters) - Inspec Inc

* Says it acquires 1,900 shares of its Switzerland-based unit First EIE SA for 3.3 million Swiss francs (376 million yen)

* Says it raises stake in the unit to 89 percent from 51 percent

* Previous news was disclosed on July 18

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/mgJXhV

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)