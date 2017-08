BRIEF-Insperity Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.82

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Insperity Inc:

* Insperity announces record second quarter results and raises full year 2017 guidance

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.82

* Q2 earnings per share $0.66

* Q2 revenue $796 million versus I/B/E/S view $778.9 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.68 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q3 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.94 - $1.00

* Sees Q3 2017 adjusted EBITDA $37.5 million - $39.5 million

* Sees full year 2017 adjusted EBITDA $169.0 million - $173.0 million

* Full year 2017 adjusted EPS guidance $4.47 - $4.60

* FY2017 earnings per share view $4.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S