BRIEF-Instagram says users will now see a new way to choose who can comment on posts‍​
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年9月26日

BRIEF-Instagram says users will now see a new way to choose who can comment on posts‍​

1 分钟阅读

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Instagram :

* Says starting 26 Sept, if user account is public, user will see a new way to choose who can comment on posts‍​

* Says whether user account is public or private, user will be able to block other accounts from commenting on posts‍​

* Says now expanding filter to block certain offensive comments to Arabic, French, German, and Portuguese

* Says if user sees someone going through "a difficult time or in need of support" during a live broadcast, user can report it anonymously Source text : (bit.ly/2whCNOI) Further company coverage:

