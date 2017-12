BRIEF-Installed Building Products Announces Successful Repricing

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Installed Building Products Inc:

* INSTALLED BUILDING PRODUCTS INC - ‍COMPANY HAS SUCCESSFULLY REPRICED ITS EXISTING SEVEN-YEAR $299 MILLION TERM LOAN B FACILITY​

* INSTALLED BUILDING PRODUCTS INC - ‍ REPRICING WILL BE LEVERAGE NEUTRAL AND ALLOW IBP TO REDUCE ITS ANNUAL INTEREST PAYMENTS BY APPROXIMATELY $1.5 MILLION​

* INSTALLED BUILDING PRODUCTS INC - ‍CAPITAL EXPENDITURE COVENANT OF TERM LOAN B FACILITY WAS INCREASED FROM $50 MILLION TO $100 MILLION​

* INSTALLED BUILDING PRODUCTS - ‍THE $299 MILLION TERM LOAN B FACILITY MATURES IN 2024, HAS NO FINANCIAL MAINTENANCE COVENANTS​