BRIEF-Insteel Industries announces fourth quarter and fiscal 2017 results and declares special cash dividend

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Insteel Industries Inc

* Insteel industries announces fourth quarter and fiscal 2017 results and declares special cash dividend

* Q4 earnings per share $0.20

* Q4 sales $96.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $96.2 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Insteel Industries Inc - ‍that its board of directors declared a special cash dividend of $1.00 per share on company’s common stock​

* Insteel Industries - 4 facilities located in Texas, Florida were adversely affected by reduced volumes related to hurricanes Harvey and Irma in quarter​

* Insteel Industries Inc - ‍capital outlays for fiscal 2018 are expected to total up to $21.0 million​