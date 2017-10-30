BRIEF-Instructure reports Q3 loss per share ‍$0.42​

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Instructure Inc
* Instructure reports third quarter 2017 financial results
* Sees FY 2017 revenue about $156 million to $156.6 million
* Sees Q4 2017 non-gaap loss per share $0.27 to $0.29
* Sees Q4 2017 revenue about $41 million to $41.6 million
* Instructure Inc qtrly revenue $42.9 million versus $30.1 million
* Instructure Inc qtrly loss per share $0.42
* Instructure Inc qtrly adj loss per share $0.27
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.31, revenue view $40.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.29, revenue view $41.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S