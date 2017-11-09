FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Insurer Beazley expects catastrophe hit to earnings of $175 mln
频道
专题
焦点：特朗普抵达越南出席APEC会议 将提出亚太地区新愿景
特朗普亚洲行
焦点：特朗普抵达越南出席APEC会议 将提出亚太地区新愿景
中国华信能源将与俄油研究在海南建设石化工厂的可行性
中国财经
中国华信能源将与俄油研究在海南建设石化工厂的可行性
焦点：中国新股发行审核从严将常态化 再融资料相应获得更多倾斜
深度分析
焦点：中国新股发行审核从严将常态化 再融资料相应获得更多倾斜
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月9日 / 早上7点12分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-Insurer Beazley expects catastrophe hit to earnings of $175 mln

1 分钟阅读

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Beazley Plc

* Trading statement for 9 months ended 30 sept 17

* ‍gross premiums written increased by 6% to $1,762m (2016: $1,666m)​

* ‍premium rates on renewal business decreased by 1%​

* ‍year to date investment return of 2.4%​

* ‍catastrophe events will naturally affect our full year results but our diverse underwriting portfolio continues to serve us well​

* ‍our decision to cease writing business in australia also had a negative impact on premium of approximately $10m​

* ‍our reinsurance division experienced a decrease in premium of 11% year on year​

* ‍we have updated our view of natural catastrophe events in second half of 2017 to include california wildfires and expect claims in region of $200-300m net of reinsurance with an impact​

* ‍impact, at midpoint of these losses, of $175m on profit before tax​

* ‍our expectation is that our combined ratio for full year 2017 will be around 100%​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Carolyn Cohn)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below