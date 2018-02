Feb 6 (Reuters) - Intact Financial Corp:

* INTACT FINANCIAL CORPORATION REPORTS Q4-2017 AND 2017 ANNUAL RESULTS

* Q4 OPERATING EARNINGS PER SHARE C$1.63

* QUARTERLY EARNINGS PER SHARE C$1.60

* QUARTERLY DIRECT PREMIUMS WRITTEN C$2,294 MILLION VERSUS C$1,961 MILLION