BRIEF-Integer Holdings Announces Refocused Strategy To Drive Sales

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Integer Holdings Corp:

* INTEGER HOLDINGS - ANNOUNCED “REFOCUSED STRATEGY TO DRIVE ACCELERATED SALES AND PROFIT GROWTH, FOLLOWING A COMPREHENSIVE STRATEGIC REVIEW OF BUSINESS”

* INTEGER HOLDINGS CORP - AS PART OF REFOCUSED STRATEGY, CO TO INVEST TO GROW IN AREAS OF CARDIO & VASCULAR, NEUROMODULATION, AND ELECTROCHEM

* INTEGER HOLDINGS CORP - AS PART OF REFOCUSED STRATEGY, CO TO IMPROVE PROFITABILITY IN AREAS OF ADVANCED SURGICAL, ORTHOPEDICS, AND POWER SOLUTIONS