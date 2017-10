Sept 27 (Reuters) - Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd

* ‍Integra Holdings​ ‍announces first closing of a $25 million investment​

* ‍Integra Holdings - Temasek, which led round with an investment of $15 million, was joined by Arie Capital, with an initial investment of $2 million

* ‍Integra Holdings - the ‍Israeli Teachers' and Kindergarten's Study Funds, one of Integra's current shareholders, also participated in the financing round​