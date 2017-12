BRIEF-Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp ‍Reaffirms 2017 Financial Guidance As Provided On Oct 26, 2017​

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp :

* - ‍REAFFIRMING 2017 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE AS PROVIDED ON OCTOBER 26, 2017​

* - ‍REAFFIRMING 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IN RANGE OF $2.25 TO $2.35​

* INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES SAYS PROVIDING 2018 PRELIMINARY REVENUE ESTIMATE IN RANGE OF $1.46 BILLION TO $1.48 BILLION - SEC FILING

* INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES - ESTABLISHING FIVE-YEAR FINANCIAL TARGETS OF ABOUT $2 BILLION IN REVENUE AND AN ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN RANGE OF 28% TO 30%

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.30 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2017 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.85, REVENUE VIEW $1.17 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text: (bit.ly/2jNsTAd) Further company coverage: