10 天前
BRIEF-Integra Lifesciences reports Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.45/shr
2017年7月26日 / 上午10点23分 / 10 天前

BRIEF-Integra Lifesciences reports Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.45/shr

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 26 (Reuters) - Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp

* Integra lifesciences reports second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.45

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.14

* Q2 revenue $282.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $283.7 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp says maintaining previously issued 2017 full-year GAAP and adjusted earnings per share guidance

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $1.125 billion to $1.14 billion

* Integra Lifesciences -revising 2017 full-year organic sales growth to a new range of 6.0% to 7.0% from its previous guidance of 7.0% to 8.5%

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $1.92, revenue view $1.13 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

