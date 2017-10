Oct 20 (Reuters) - Yatra Online Inc

* Intel Foundation reports 9.0 percent passive stake in Yatra Online Inc ‍​as of Oct 10 - SEC filing

* Yatra Online Inc - on Oct. 10, Intel Capital Corp agreed to transfer 2.18 million ordinary shares of Yatra Online to Intel Foundation for no consideration‍​ Source text: [bit.ly/2yCaYEJ] Further company coverage: