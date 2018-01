BRIEF-Intel Issues Updates To Protect Systems From Security Exploits

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Intel Corp:

* INTEL ISSUES UPDATES TO PROTECT SYSTEMS FROM SECURITY EXPLOITS

* SAYS BY END OF NEXT WEEK, EXPECTS TO HAVE ISSUED UPDATES FOR MORE THAN 90 PERCENT OF PROCESSOR PRODUCTS INTRODUCED WITHIN THE PAST FIVE YEARS

* SAYS INTEL AND ITS PARTNERS HAVE MADE “SIGNIFICANT PROGRESS” IN DEPLOYING UPDATES AS SOFTWARE PATCHES AND FIRMWARE UPDATES

* SAYS ISSUING UPDATES FOR ALL TYPES OF INTEL-BASED COMPUTER SYSTEMS THAT RENDER THOSE SYSTEMS IMMUNE FROM “SPECTRE”, “MELTDOWN” EXPLOITS

* SAYS ON SOME DISCRETE WORKLOADS PERFORMANCE IMPACT FROM SOFTWARE UPDATES MAY INITIALLY BE HIGHER

* SAYS ALREADY ISSUED UPDATES FOR MAJORITY OF PROCESSOR PRODUCTS INTRODUCED WITHIN PAST FIVE YEARS

* SAYS CONTINUES TO BELIEVE PERFORMANCE IMPACT OF THE UPDATES FOR THE AVERAGE COMPUTER USER SHOULD NOT BE SIGNIFICANT & WILL BE MITIGATED OVER TIME

* SAYS MANY OS VENDORS, PUBLIC CLOUD SERVICE PROVIDERS, DEVICE MANUFACTURERS, OTHERS INDICATED THEY HAVE ALREADY UPDATED THEIR PRODUCTS AND SERVICES

* SAYS ADDITIONAL POST-DEPLOYMENT IDENTIFICATION, TESTING & IMPROVEMENT OF SOFTWARE UPDATES SHOULD MITIGATE HIGH PERFORMANCE IMPACT ON THE DISCRETE WORKLOADS