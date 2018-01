Jan 9 (Reuters) - Intel Corp:

* SAYS BASED ON TESTS ON SYSMARK 2014 SE, 8TH GENERATION CORE PLATFORMS WITH SOLID STATE STORAGE WILL SEE A PERFORMANCE IMPACT OF 6 PERCENT OR LESS

* SAYS BASED ON MOST RECENT PC BENCHMARKING, CONTINUE TO EXPECT THAT PERFORMANCE IMPACT SHOULD NOT BE SIGNIFICANT FOR AVERAGE COMPUTER USERS Source text : (intel.ly/2FiL0Hk) Further company coverage: