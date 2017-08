June 12 (Reuters) - Intel Corp:

* Says 4 to 10 core processors in the core X-series processor family will be available for pre-order beginning on June 19

* Says 12-core Intel Core i9-7920X X-series processor expected to start shipping in August

* Says esports company, ESL, and co announced that they are expanding their 15-year partnership Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: