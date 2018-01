BRIEF-Intel Warns Publicity Over Spectre, Meltdown May Prompt Third Parties To Uncover Other Vulnerabilities

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Intel Corp:

* INTEL REPORTS FOURTH-QUARTER 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* ANNOUNCES 10 PERCENT INCREASE TO QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND

* QUARTERLY GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.15

* QUARTERLY NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.08

* QUARTERLY NET REVENUE $17,053 MILLION VERSUS $16,374 MILLION LAST YEAR

* QUARTERLY PC-CENTRIC CLIENT COMPUTING GROUP REVENUE $9.0 BILLION, DOWN 2%‍​

* Q4 RESULTS REFLECT INCOME TAX EXPENSE OF $5.4 BILLION AS A RESULT OF THE U.S. CORPORATE TAX REFORM ENACTED IN DECEMBER‍​

* QUARTERLY DATA-CENTRIC DATA CENTER GROUP REVENUE $5.6 BILLION, UP 20%

* SEES FY NON GAAP REVENUE $65.0 BILLION, +/- $1.0 BILLION

* QUARTERLY DATA-CENTRIC INTERNET OF THINGS GROUP REVENUE $879 MILLION, UP 21%

* SEES FY NON GAAP EPS $3.55, +/- 5%

* QUARTERLY GAAP GROSS MARGIN 63.1 PERCENT VERSUS 61.7 PERCENT

* SEES FY GAAP REVENUE $65.0 BILLION, +/- $1.0 BILLION

* SEES FY GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $3.30, +/- 5%

* SEES FY GAAP FULL-YEAR CAPITAL SPENDING $14.0 BILLION, +/- $500 MILLION

* SEES Q1 NON GAAP REVENUE, $15.0 BILLION, +/- $500 MILLION

* SEES Q1 NON GAAP EPS $0.70, +/- 5 CENTS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.86, REVENUE VIEW $16.34 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.72, REVENUE VIEW $15.03 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $3.27, REVENUE VIEW $63.79 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES Q1 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.65, +/- 5 CENTS

* THE BOARD DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.30 PER-SHARE ON THE COMPANY‘S COMMON STOCK

* SAYS “PRODUCT DEFECTS OR ERRATA (DEVIATIONS FROM PUBLISHED SPECIFICATIONS) MAY ADVERSELY IMPACT OUR EXPENSES, REVENUES AND REPUTATION”‍​

* INTEL SAYS PUBLICITY AROUND SECURITY VULNERABILITIES MAY RESULT IN INCREASED ATTEMPTS BY THIRD PARTIES TO IDENTIFY ADDITIONAL VULNERABILITIES, FUTURE VULNERABILITIES Source text: bit.ly/2DKSS6t Further company coverage: