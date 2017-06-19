FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Intellia Therapeutics announces patent for CRISPR/CAS genome editing in China
2017年6月19日

BRIEF-Intellia Therapeutics announces patent for CRISPR/CAS genome editing in China

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

June 19 (Reuters) - Intellia Therapeutics Inc:

* Intellia Therapeutics announces patent for CRISPR/CAS genome editing in China

* Intellia Therapeutics Inc - patent includes claims covering methods for editing DNA in non-cellular and cellular settings

* Intellia Therapeutics - patent also includes CRISPR/CAS9 composition of matter and system claims for use in any setting

* Intellia Therapeutics Inc - SIPO has indicated it will grant a patent broadly covering CRISPR/CAS9 single-guide gene editing methods and compositions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

