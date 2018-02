BRIEF-Intellipharmaceutics Meets With FDA Regarding Oxycodone Er NDA Development Program

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Intellipharmaceutics International Inc :

* INTELLIPHARMACEUTICS MEETS WITH FDA REGARDING OXYCODONE ER NDA DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM

* INTELLIPHARMACEUTICS INTERNATIONAL - BASED ON MEETING WITH FDA, OXYCODONE ER WILL NO LONGER INCLUDE THE BLUE DYE IN IT

* INTELLIPHARMACEUTICS INTERNATIONAL- FDA CONFIRMED REMOVAL OF BLUE DYE IN OXYCODONE ER UNLIKELY TO HAVE IMPACT ON ITS FORMULATION QUALITY, PERFORMANCE

* INTELLIPHARMACEUTICS INTERNATIONAL - WILL NOT BE REQUIRED TO REPEAT IN VIVO BIOEQUIVALENCE STUDIES & PHARMACOKINETIC STUDIES SUBMITTED IN OXYCODONE ER NDA

* INTELLIPHARMACEUTICS - FDA SAID, FROM ABUSE LIABILITY PERSPECTIVE,CATEGORY 1 STUDIES WILL NOT HAVE TO BE REPEATED ON OXYCODONE ER WITHOUT BLUE DYE