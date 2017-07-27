FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 天前
BRIEF-Intellipharmaceutics says committees expressed desire to review additional safety data for Rexista
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月27日 / 凌晨12点30分 / 9 天前

BRIEF-Intellipharmaceutics says committees expressed desire to review additional safety data for Rexista

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 26 (Reuters) - Intellipharmaceutics International Inc

* Intellipharmaceutics provides update on FDA advisory committees meeting for Rexista™ (oxycodone hydrochloride extended release), an abuse-deterrent opioid analgesic for the treatment of moderate to severe pain

* Intellipharmaceutics - Committees expressed desire to review additional safety data for Rexista

* Intellipharmaceutics International Inc - Intends to conduct category 3 abuse potential studies for Rexista(tm)

* Can be no assurance that we will not be required to conduct further studies for Rexista

* Intellipharmaceutics International - FDA set a prescription drug user fee act goal date of Sept 25 for completion of its review of Rexista NDA candidate

* Intellipharmaceutics International Inc - FDA advisory committee voted 22 to 1 in finding co's nda for Rexista should not be approved at this time Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below