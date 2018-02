BRIEF-Intelsat Reports Qtrly Loss Per Share $0.75

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Intelsat Sa:

* INTELSAT ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.75

* QTRLY REVENUE $538.1 MILLION VERSUS $550.7 MILLION

* AT DEC 31, 2017, CO‘S CONTRACTED BACKLOG WAS $7.8 BILLION, AS COMPARED TO $7.9 BILLION AT SEPT 30, 2017

* ISSUED ITS 2018 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK

* EXPECT FULL-YEAR 2018 REVENUE IN A RANGE OF $2.060 BILLION TO $2.110 BILLION

* FORECASTS ADJUSTED EBITDA PERFORMANCE FOR FULL-YEAR 2018 TO BE IN A RANGE OF $1.560 BILLION TO $1.605 BILLION

* SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURE $375 MILLION TO $425 MILLION

* SEES 2019 CAPITAL EXPENDITURE $425 MILLION TO $500 MILLION

* SEES 2020 CAPITAL EXPENDITURE $375 MILLION TO $475 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.26, REVENUE VIEW $534.6 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 REVENUE VIEW $2.13 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: