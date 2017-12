Dec 15 (Reuters) - Intelsat Sa:

* INTELSAT SA - ON DEC 14, CO‘S UNIT OBTAINED REQUISITE LENDER APPROVAL FOR AMENDMENT TO ITS SENIOR SECURED CREDIT AGREEMENT - SEC FILING

* INTELSAT SA - AMENDMENT IS EXPECTED TO EXTEND MATURITY OF EXISTING TRANCHE B-2 TERM LOANS THROUGH A REFINANCING OF TRANCHE B-2 TERM LOANS