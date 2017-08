July 27 (Reuters) - Intelsat Sa

* Qtrly net loss $0.20 per share

* Intelsat announces second quarter 2017 results

* Intelsat reaffirms 2017 guidance

* Q2 revenue of $533.2 million

* $8.2 billion contracted backlog at quarter end

* Sees FY 2017 capital expenditures $500 million to $550 million

* Sees FY 2018 capital expenditures $400 million to $475 million

* Sees FY 2019 capital expenditures $400 million to $500 million