2 个月前
BRIEF-Intelsat says launch program remains on track
2017年6月16日

BRIEF-Intelsat says launch program remains on track

June 16 (Reuters) - Intelsat SA:

* Intelsat-While launch program remains on track, progress on commercialization of epicng services pacing slower than necessary to meet expectations for 2017‍​

* Intelsat SA - pricing trends remain generally stable and within expectations for 2017 for both new business and renewals‍​

* Intelsat SA - expect revenue to range from $2,150 million to $2,180 million for 2017

* Intelsat SA - adjusted EBITDA guidance performance is expected to range from $1,640 million to $1,670 million for 2017

* Intelsat SA - sees FY 2017 capital expenditures $500 million - $550 million - SEC filing

* Intelsat SA - sees FY 2018 capital expenditures $400 million - $475 million

* Intelsat SA - sees FY 2019 capital expenditures $400 million - $500 million Source text: (bit.ly/2swyboZ) Further company coverage:

