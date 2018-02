Feb 15 (Reuters) - Inter Pipeline Ltd:

* INTER PIPELINE REPORTS RECORD 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* INTER PIPELINE LTD QTRLY REVENUE $618.3 MILLION VERSUS $560.7 MILLION​

* INTER PIPELINE LTD QTRLY ‍TOTAL FFO PER SHARE $0.71​