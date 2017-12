BRIEF-Inter Pipeline To Build Canada's First Integrated Propane Dehydrogenation And Polypropylene Complex

Dec 18 (Reuters) - Inter Pipeline Ltd:

* INTER PIPELINE TO BUILD CANADA’S FIRST INTEGRATED PROPANE DEHYDROGENATION AND POLYPROPYLENE COMPLEX

* INTER PIPELINE LTD - FACILITIESARE ESTIMATED TO COST $3.5 BILLION, WILL BE LOCATED IN ALBERTA NEAR INTER PIPELINE‘S REDWATER OLEFINIC FRACTIONATOR.

* INTER PIPELINE LTD - FUNDING FOR PETROCHEMICAL FACILITY IS EXPECTED TO BE PROVIDED THROUGH A COMBINATION OF DEBT AND EQUITY FINANCING SOURCES

* INTER PIPELINE LTD - CONSTRUCTION OF COMPLEX WILL CONTINUE IN EARLY 2018 WITH COMPLETION SCHEDULED FOR LATE 2021

* INTER PIPELINE- PROJECT ESTIMATED TO GENERATE ABOUT $450 MILLION TO $500 MILLION OF LONG-TERM ANNUAL AVERAGE EBITDA, BE ACCRETIVE TO FUTURE FUNDS FROM OPSPER SHARE​

* INTER PIPELINE - BOARD HAS AUTHORIZED CONSTRUCTION OF INTEGRATED PROPANE DEHYDROGENATION (PDH) & POLYPROPYLENE (PP) PLANT

* INTER PIPELINE LTD - ‍HAS SECURED INITIAL BINDING COMMERCIAL SUPPORT FOR PROJECT FROM CERTAIN COUNTERPARTIES THROUGH TAKE-OR-PAY ARRANGEMENTS​

* INTER PIPELINE-ANTICIPATES CAPITAL COMMITMENTS OVER NEXT 4 YRS TO BE MET VIA CAPACITY UNDER EXISTING $1.5 BILLION CREDIT FACILITY, AMONG OTHERS​

* INTER PIPELINE LTD - DOES NOT EXPECT NEED FOR MATERIAL, UNDERWRITTEN EQUITY OFFERINGS TO FINANCE ITS FUNDING OBLIGATIONS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: