FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Interactive Brokers Group reports Q3 earnings per share $0.44
频道
专题
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
中共十九大
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
深度分析
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
深度分析
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月17日 / 晚上8点08分 / 4 天前

BRIEF-Interactive Brokers Group reports Q3 earnings per share $0.44

1 分钟阅读

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Interactive Brokers Group Inc

* Interactive Brokers Group announces 3Q 2017 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.44

* Q3 revenue $426 million versus I/B/E/S view $385.5 million

* Q3 earnings per share $0.43 excluding items

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Interactive brokers group inc - ‍qtrly total darts increased 14% from year-ago quarter to 695 thousand​

* Interactive Brokers Group Inc - qtrly ‍net interest income $183 million versus $136 million​

* Interactive Brokers Group Inc - ‍ qtrly customer accounts increased 24% from year-ago quarter to 457 thousand​

* Interactive Brokers Group - results for quarter include a $32 million gain on co’s currency diversification strategy, versus a $13 million gain in same period in 2016​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below