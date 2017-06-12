FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 个月前
BRIEF-Intercept announces new data analysis from FLINT trial of OCA
2017年6月12日 / 上午11点25分 / 2 个月前

BRIEF-Intercept announces new data analysis from FLINT trial of OCA

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

June 12 (Reuters) - Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Intercept announces new data analysis from FLINT trial of OCA in nash patients with type 2 diabetes

* Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍post-hoc analysis showed that patients with both type 2 diabetes and nash had high rates of advanced fibrosis​

* Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍OCA-treated patients achieved statistically significant improvements in all histologic measures, including fibrosis​

* Intercept Pharmaceuticals - ‍greater percentage of OCA-treated patients achieved primary endpoint of trial in retrospective analysis of FLINT patients​

* Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍OCA administration did not impact glycemic control over 72-week treatment period​

* Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍in flint incidence of adverse events in OCA and placebo arms were similar except for pruritus​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

